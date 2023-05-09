Elmhurst 1925, Maker of the World’s Best Plant Milks, Expands into Publix Stores

ELMA, N.Y — Elmhurst® 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based products, today announced the expanded distribution of its best-selling, simply-made Unsweetened Milked Oats in all 1,350+ Publix stores throughout Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia, offering mindful shoppers better products with more nutritional benefits.

All across the U.S., the plant-based market continues to show a growing number of consumers are seeking cleaner-label dairy alternatives. Unlike many other plant-based milks, filled with unnecessary additives, Elmhurst’s popular Unsweetened Milked Oats is one of the cleanest oat milk options in the category, with an ingredient panel consisting of only three ingredients: real whole-grain oats, water and salt. This oat milk formula includes the highest dietary fiber content in the industry, at 3g per serving. The brand has also packed in more whole-grain oats than ever before, loading this beverage with a whopping 25g of whole grains for 52% of the daily recommended serving, to help keep your heart healthy, support good cholesterol levels and keep you full.

“We’re proud to offer Publix shoppers an oat milk they can get more from and feel good about,” said Heba Mahmoud, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Elmhurst. “Our Unsweetened Milked Oats is crafted without any of the added junk found in other oat milks, without sacrificing any flavor or texture. We’re thrilled that Publix will now be stocking their shelves with this clean-label plant milk, catering to all shoppers looking to simplify their grocery and ingredient lists.”

With health for people and the planet top of mind, Unsweetened Milked Oats is certified vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project verified, dairy-free, OU kosher, and free of added sugars, artificial flavor, carrageenan, gums or other emulsifiers. Like all Elmhurst products, this clean beverage is crafted through a unique patented process, the HydroRelease™ method, which uses just water to separate components of the grain and reassembles them as a creamy, ready-to-drink beverage. This process maintains the nutrition of the raw oats which offer optimal benefits and creamy texture without the need for added gums or emulsifiers. This zero-waste process also upcycles any waste into renewable energy, and is powered by 100% renewable Hydroelectric Power. As a part of Elmhurst’s ongoing recycling program, all cartons are made 100% recyclable, made from FSC certified paperboard saving approximately 10,0000 mature trees annually, driving sustainability each step of the way.

The Unsweetened Milked Oats are available in 32 oz. cartons with an SRP of $6.99 and are hitting shelves in Publix stores near you now, as well as online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com. For more information visit Elmhurst1925.com

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious, and incredibly delicious plant-based dairy products. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease™ method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains, and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com, or find us Facebook and Instagram.