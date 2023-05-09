Belle Chevre Repositions Goat Cheese Spreads

Elkmont, Alabama – For nearly thirty-five years, Belle Chevre has been handcrafting fresh goat cheese products, including traditional chèvre logs alongside its contemporary chèvre spreads sold in resealable cups. With the goal of making it easier for consumers to understand that goat cheese packaged in a cup is comparable in taste, texture, and usage to a traditional fresh chèvre log – but with the benefit of no mess and no waste – Belle Chevre has updated its packaging graphics to include a stylized mention, ‘ log in a cup,’ which will be in stores this summer.

Consumer research indicates that goat cheese lovers have come to expect the spreadable yet somewhat crumbly texture of the ubiquitous goat cheese log, but are often frustrated by the plastic, vacuum-sealed film in which it’s enveloped. Oftentimes, the goat cheese falls apart when removed from the package or it remains lodged in the film. Further, the film is not resealable and therefore, if all the cheese is not consumed at once, a secondary container is required for storage.

“Up until now, goat cheese consumers have had to accept that chèvre is packaged in thin, flimsy film, which is often challenging to open and never resealable,” notes Pierre Guérin, co-owner and Director of Sales & Marketing, Belle Chevre, Inc. “Our objective is to make goat cheese more user-friendly (accessible and versatile) than ever by reminding consumers that our chèvre sold in a resealable cup offers the same organoleptic qualities they expect, but with the convenience our cup provides.

“During focus groups with goat cheese lovers, it was clear they were looking for updated packaging while not compromising on product quality. When one participant exclaimed, ‘it’s just like a log, but in a cup,’ we immediately knew we could use this concept as our product’s new positioning. To avoid any confusion – actual logs are not placed in the cup – we have lightly crossed out “log” from our goat cheese product descriptor, followed by “in a cup.”

Belle Chevre’s ‘ log in a cup’ products are mild yet distinct in taste and texture, reflecting the care with which they are made for the contemporary cheese lover. The flavors available in 6-oz. cups include Fig, Honey, and Original.

About Belle Chevre

Belle Chevre has been handcrafting traditional and original goat cheeses since 1989, combining time-honored European cheesemaking techniques with an innovative approach. Belle Chevre’s artisan chèvre and cream cheese-style spreads are mild yet distinct in taste and texture, reflecting the care with which they are made for the contemporary cheese lover. To learn more about Belle Chevre, visit https://www.bellechevre.com. For more information on CHEVOO, visit https://www.chevoo.com.