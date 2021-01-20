Laura Chenel Launches 4 oz. Line of Goat Cheese Logs

Sonoma, CA — Laura Chenel, America’s original producer of fresh goat cheese for restaurants and retail, announces at Specialty Food™ LIVE! a NEW line of 4 oz. logs in expanded flavors that showcase the versatility of fresh goat cheese and complement any occasion from breakfast to dinner. Laura Chenel 4 oz. Logs will arrive on store shelves in Spring 2021.

Laura Chenel 4 oz. Logs will replace Laura Chenel’s 3.5 oz. Medallion Collection and its 5.4 oz. Flavored Logs and offer eight distinctive flavors. Fresh goat cheese with an exciting twist, each variety features sophisticated, high-quality ingredients that enhance the creamy rich flavor of goat cheese. Laura Chenel 4 oz. Logs are delicious on their own or paired with virtually any recipe or cuisine that calls for goat cheese.

Packaging for the Laura Chenel 4 oz. Logs was carefully designed to reflect each flavor and ensure easy visual differentiation between flavors on the shelf. Vacuum-sealed plastic packages also have easy-peel corners for convenient serving. Flavor inclusions are fully incorporated into each log rather than rolled on the outside for neater presentation and full, consistent flavor in every bite. No matter how you serve them, Laura Chenel 4 oz. Logs give you the option to slice, crumble, or roll into a myriad of recipes.

Laura Chenel Chief Executive Officer Laure Chatard says, “We at Laura Chenel took customer feedback and preference into account when developing this new line, which brings the most popular flavors from two collections under one umbrella and offers a more accessible size and price for home chefs and millennials seeking novelty and versatility in a high quality goat cheese.”

Fresh with a Twist for Any Occasion

The expanded flavor line has something for everyone and encompasses the flavor spectrum of herbal, sweet, savory, umami, fruity and hearty, plus Laura Chenel Original, the signature flavor Alice Waters used to crown Chez Panisse’s iconic mixed greens salad. As always, Laura Chenel goat cheese is an alternative to cow’s milk for people seeking better digestibility due to the smaller fat molecules and different milk proteins in goat milk.

For ideas about how to serve Laura Chenel 4 oz. Logs, explore the recipes on our site. We recommend pairing our fresh goat cheeses with California sparkling wine or sauvignon blanc.

Original is famous as the essence of fresh goat cheese for its bright, citrusy tang enhanced with a balanced amount of salt. Slice into rounds, coat with bread crumbs and bake until golden for an iconic salad topping. Our Original flavor is the winner of numerous awards over the years including gold, silver and bronze at the CalExpo State Fair; silver at the World Cheese Awards; second and third place at the World Cheese Championships WI; and first place at the American Cheese Society awards. (SRP $5.49)

Orange Blossom Honey is a perfect balance of floral California orange blossom honey and zesty citrus flavor. Try it as a substitute for cream cheese or in place of whipped cream atop a bowl of fruit for a sweet-tart twist on dessert. Orange Blossom Honey won third place at the 2016 World Cheese Championship in Wisconsin. (SRP $5.49)

Garlic & Chive brings the mellow taste of garlic, a hint of sweetness from shallots and the bright flavor of chives for a smooth, distinctive fresh goat cheese. Add it to pizza or pasta or roll in fresh herbs and slice to enhance a cheese board. Introduced as part of Laura Chenel’s 40th anniversary in 2019, Garlic & Chive won third place for a flavored fresh goat cheese log at the 2019 American Cheese Society Competition and bronze at the 2019 Cal State Fair. (SRP $5.49)

Kalamata Olive combines bold, fruity chopped olives with fresh goat cheese. Slice it on pizza or crumble over a Niçoise salad, or toast and enjoy with a California sparkling wine. Kalamata Olive won silver at the 2018 CalExpo State Fair. (SRP $5.49)

Black Truffle is an indulgent umami-bomb of deep, earthy mushrooms and citrusy goat cheese. Stuff slices into burgers before grilling or crumble over roasted root vegetables. Black Truffle won bronze at the World Cheese Awards U.K. in 2017 and silver at the 2018 CalExpo State Fair. (SRP $5.99)

Fig & Grapefruit is zesty and sweet, the perfect addition to a festive cheeseboard. Crumble it over a harvest salad or slather it on French toast. Fig & Grapefruitwas a bronze medal winner at the 2018 CalExpo State Fair. (SRP $5.49)

Sun-Dried Tomato & Basil is garden-meets-goat cheese in a more textural log with umami flavors from sun-dried tomato and hearty chunks of red bell pepper and basil throughout. Slice for a one-and-done topping to English muffin pizzas or crumble to top a fresh veggie sandwich. Sun-Dried Tomato & Basil was a bronze medal winner at the 2018 CalExpo State Fair. (SRP $5.49)

Cranberry is no longer reserved for the holidays. Enjoy the tart flavor of cranberries and a hint of cinnamon spice in a rich, smooth goat cheese that’s now available year round. Try it sliced in a turkey sandwich or spread on toasted walnut bread. (SRP $5.49)

More Than Goat Cheese

The enduring appeal of Laura Chenel’s award-winning goat cheese comes in part from its reputation as an ethically and environmentally responsible company. Now in its fifth decade, Laura Chenel continues to set the industry standard for environmental stewardship as the first LEED Gold-certified creamery in the U.S. As a standard bearer in sustainable building design, the facility was constructed with reclaimed materials and features more than 1,000 solar panels plus a wastewater recycling system. Laura Chenel’s fresh goat milk comes from 11 family farms in California, Oregon, Nevada, and Idaho where farmers work on long-term exclusive contracts that give them the freedom and security to raise happy goats and maintain high quality standards, plus valuable peace of mind in uncertain times knowing none of their milk will go to waste. Partner dairies receive support, technology, and strict guidelines to ensure goats receive the best nutrition, shelter and living conditions for optimal health.

Where to Buy: Find all of Laura Chenel’s award-winning cheeses and probiotic goat yogurts via the website’s Store Locator and online at North Bay Creameries.

About Laura Chenel

Laura Chenel introduced a new chapter in American cheese in 1979 when she started making farmstead goat cheese with milk from her own goats using techniques she learned in France.

Today, Laura Chenel still embodies its founding namesake’s pioneering spirit as a leading producer of fresh and aged goat cheeses and goat yogurts crafted with fresh goat’s milk from family-owned farms in California, Oregon, Nevada and Idaho. Located in the heart of Sonoma County, Laura Chenel is the first creamery in the U.S. to be awarded the prestigious LEED Gold certification and its commitment to sustainable practices, including solar energy and recycling, helps preserve the terroir for generations to come.

For more information, visit us at LauraChenel.com or follow us on Instagram or Facebook @LauraChenel