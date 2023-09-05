Entries Accepted for Checkoff’s New Product Competition

ROSEMONT, IL – The Dairy Management Inc. (DMI) New Product Competition for college students is accepting entries for 2024.

The competition seeks innovative dairy product concepts and is open to undergraduate and graduate students in the U.S.

This year’s contest theme aligns with checkoff-led insights that show consumers are seeking dairy products that deliver health and wellness benefits, including those related to digestion, immunity, joint health/mobility and general health.

A combined $27,000 in cash prizes will be awarded:

$10,000 (first place)

$7,000 (second place)

$4,000 (third place)

$2,000 (awarded to each of three teams that comprise the final six)

The deadline entry is Jan. 15 and winning teams will be recognized at the American Dairy Science Association’s annual meeting in June. More information is available at www.usdairy.com/research-resources/new-product-competition or by contacting Dr. Rohit Kapoor, vice president of product research for DMI, at rohit.kapoor@dairy.org

###

About Dairy Management Inc.

Dairy Management Inc.™ (DMI) is funded by America’s 28,000 dairy farmers, as well as dairy importers. Created to help increase sales and demand for dairy products, DMI and its related organizations work to increase demand for dairy through research, education and innovation, and to maintain confidence in dairy foods, farms and businesses. DMI manages National Dairy Council and the American Dairy Association, and founded the U.S. Dairy Export Council, and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.