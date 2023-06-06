Fill A Glass With Hope Retail Campaign Will Get Milk to Families in Need During National Dairy Month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East is partnering with three major retailers – Weis Markets, Safeway and Price Chopper/Market 32 – in the six-state region to execute a Fill a Glass With Hope® campaign during National Dairy Month.

During June, customers can round up their change at checkout in the three retailers’ more than 360 stores to help fight hunger through Fill a Glass with Hope. The milk donation program was initiated in 2015 by Pennsylvania dairy farmers in conjunction with ADA North East, Feeding Pennsylvania and PA Dairymen’s Association. Donations will be distributed to local food banks to purchase fresh milk for families in need. Fill a Glass of Hope has provided 34 million servings of milk since launching.

“We’re proud to help facilitate this program on behalf of the states’ dairy farm families who work so hard to provide wholesome, nutritious milk for consumers, and especially for families in need,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “This program is successful because of the strong support we receive from all of our partners and generous donors.”

On June 1, World Milk Day, ADA North East joined Feeding Pennsylvania and PA Dairymen’s Association at Weis Markets in Macungie, Pa., to kick off the chain’s campaign. Dairy farmer Doug Sattazahn of Zahncroft Farm in Womelsdorf, Pa., spoke on behalf of all dairy farmers at the event, saying, “As a dairy farmer and a father, I’m proud of the work that Fill a Glass with Hope does to ensure children and families in need have access to milk’s essential nutrients.”

At the event, Weis Markets donated 2,916 half-gallons of fresh milk to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania. In addition, vendor partners Chobani, Kraft Heinz, Lactalis, Tropicana and Upfield together donated $45,000 to kick off the Fill A Glass with Hope campaign and help ensure that Pennsylvanians have access to fresh, nutritious milk.

In May, Shoppers Food stores collected $9,071 during a Mother’s Day Fill a Glass with Hope retail campaign with ADA North East. The funds will be used to provide milk to families Maryland and Washington, D.C.

For more information about Fill a Glass with Hope, contact American Dairy Association North East at 315.472.9143.

Photo caption/Doug Sattazahn: Dairy farmer Doug Sattazahn from Zahncroft Farm in Womelsdorf, Pa., joined American Dairy Association North East at a Weis Markets Fill a Glass with Hope® kickoff event on World Milk Day. During June, National Dairy Month, shoppers can donate at checkout to help local food banks provide fresh milk to families in need.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 9,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.