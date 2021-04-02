2020 American Dairy Association North East Annual Report Available Online

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East’s 2020 annual report – Stronger Together – is now available online here, or it can be found by clicking on “Dairy Promotion News” under the “For Farmers” section of AmericanDairy.com.

“Although 2020 was anything but typical, we’re pleased to share the 2020 annual report that shows how our dairy farmers and dairy checkoff pivoted to continue to build sales and trust in dairy products,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “Guided by our dairy farmer board members, our team used the checkoff investment responsibly to meet the demands of consumers in new and effective ways.”

Included in the report are messages from Naczi, in addition to the 2020 dairy farmer chairmen Richard Byma of Sussex, N.J., and Jeff Raney of Adamsville, Pa.

The report also details the association’s programs related to retail, youth educational programs in schools, consumer education and media outreach, farmer advocacy, hunger relief collaborations, environmental partnerships, dairy princess programs, and national partnerships. Financial records are also included to outline the income and expenditures of dairy farmer checkoff investments.

For more information about American Dairy Association North East, visit AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.

