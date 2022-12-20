Pennsylvania State Dairy Princess Team Receives Media Training

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Selina Horst and Alternates Natalie Grumbine and Darcy Heltzel will represent the state’s dairy farmers through face-to-face consumer events and media interviews at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, January 5-14, 2023.

To help the young promoters prepare to share the good news about dairy products, dairy farmers and dairy farms, American Dairy Association North East recently offered a professional media training session.

The team learn the importance of using consumer-tested key messages, provided by dairy checkoff, to help better communicate with consumers. They also received practical suggestions on how to look and sound their best during television, radio, and print interviews.

“Confidently delivering the message you want the media to know, rather than being tied to the questions they ask, is a skill that can be learned and developed,” said Keith Kobland, a Syracuse-based media trainer. “I was very impressed with these young women and know they will do an excellent job helping bridge the gap between dairy farmers and consumers.”

“We are proud to support the Pennsylvania dairy princess program through direct monetary sponsorship and by providing materials, experiences and training opportunities,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “We know this group of young advocates will do a tremendous job building connections between our dairy farmers and consumers, during the Farm Show and beyond.”

The Pennsylvania state team will be on site for several ADA North East-hosted activities during the Pennsylvania Farm Show, including the unveiling of the annual butter sculpture, a press event for the Fill a Glass with Hope® campaign, and the Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off celebrity milkshake contest. They can also be found at their booth located next to the popular Calving Corner exhibit.

For more information, contact ADA North East at 315.472.9143.

