CFIA: Igor Brand Gorgonzola Dolce Recalled due to Listeria Monocytogenes

Summary

ProductGorgonzola dolceIssueFood – Microbial Contamination – Listeria

What to do

Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

Affected products

Filter itemsShowing 1 to 1 of 1 entriesShow 102550100 entries

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Igor Gorgonzola Dolce Variable Variable Best Before:

23/FE/01

Lotto 2774015

and

23/FE/01

Lotto 2775033

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled product may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Additional information

BackgroundWhat is being doneDetailsMedia and public enquiries

Report a health or safety concernReport a problem or mistake on this pageDate modified: 2022-12-16

About government

About this site

https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api2/bframe?hl=en&v=5qcenVbrhOy8zihcc2aHOWD4&k=6LeObEobAAAAAJCy2MVt2z2C3RZbUaDCIIM6OowV