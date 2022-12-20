CFIA: Igor Brand Gorgonzola Dolce Recalled due to Listeria Monocytogenes

Summary
ProductGorgonzola dolceIssueFood – Microbial Contamination – Listeria
What to do
Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
Affected products
Filter itemsShowing 1 to 1 of 1 entriesShow 102550100 entries
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Igor
|Gorgonzola Dolce
|Variable
|Variable
|Best Before:
23/FE/01
Lotto 2774015
and
23/FE/01
Lotto 2775033
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.
The recalled product may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer.
The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Additional information
BackgroundWhat is being doneDetailsMedia and public enquiries
Report a health or safety concernReport a problem or mistake on this pageDate modified: 2022-12-16
About government
- Contact us
- Departments and agencies
- Public service and military
- News
- Treaties, laws and regulations
- Government-wide reporting
- Prime Minister
- How government works
- Open government
About this site
https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api2/bframe?hl=en&v=5qcenVbrhOy8zihcc2aHOWD4&k=6LeObEobAAAAAJCy2MVt2z2C3RZbUaDCIIM6OowV