Fourth California Dairy Sustainability Summit Marks Success

The fourth California Dairy Sustainability Summit marked milestones in world-leading progress and highlighted important partnerships. Held at UC Davis on March 26, 200-plus stakeholders participated in person, with another 150 people watching live. Participants included many from throughout the dairy supply chain (farmers, processors, restaurants, and school nutrition leaders), in addition to academic researchers, NGOs, state and local regulators, policymakers, and technology and service providers.

“Our goals for the Summit have always been to recognize achievements and promote collaboration as we tackle significant challenges,” said Michael Boccadoro, Executive Director of Dairy Cares. “California’s dairy families serve as global leaders in advancing planet-smart dairy farm practices. A key ingredient to this success has been the state’s voluntary, incentive-based approach.”

California’s dairy sector is on a path to achieving climate neutrality by as early as 2027, aiming to reach the state’s ambitious goal to reduce methane emissions by 40 percent by 2030. Progress has been made through decades of advancing production efficiency and animal health and nutrition, in addition to unprecedented, ongoing investments in improved manure management. The state’s dairy methane reduction programs have achieved a total of 2.7 million metric tons of annual emission reductions (CO2e).

