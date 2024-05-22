Olivieri 1882 Classic Panettone Wins sofi Gold Award

It is with great joy and pride that we announce that our Panettone Classico – OLIVIERI 1882, is the winner of the prestigious SOFI™ GOLD AWARD. This award, given by the Specialty Food Association of New York since 1952, celebrates food excellence in the United States. Our classic panettone was judged by a panel of specialty food experts, who evaluated taste, appearance, texture and aroma, ingredient quality, and innovation. Bill Lynch, chairman of the sofi Gold Award, said, “The winners have reached the pinnacle in incredibly competitive categories. Each year, we come across a myriad of outstanding products in the specialty food world-the ones that get top marks from our judges are truly the best of the best.”

Nicola Olivieri, CEO of OLIVIERI 1882, expressed his delight, saying, “We are really excited that the quality of our products and the continuous and meticulous research and innovation we apply in our work has also been recognized with this very important international award. This is a significant milestone for our company, which in 2023 opened its first overseas company right in the U.S. where we are starting an ambitious expansion project.”