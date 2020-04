Galbani is donating 2,000 pieces of string cheese to Little Smiles of WNY, and the charity will distribute them to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The cheese sticks will be for the patients and hospital staff, and will be delivered next week.

The company based on South Park Ave. in Buffalo is also donating 200 cases of mozzarella and ricotta cheese to help “Stock the Freezer” for Western New Yorkers in need.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WKBW