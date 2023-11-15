H-E-B Set to Expand its San Antonio Milk Processing Plant

We all have seen the growth that H-E-B is going through over the past few years with it’s expansion into North Texas and a new store on the way in the Hill Country. It seems to make sense that the San Antonio-based grocery store would need to process more of its milk products. That is the plan for its plant out near Windcrest, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The filing says that it will be adding 4,860 square feet for “UHT milk processing,” or ultra-high temperature milk processing, which is where dairy products are pasteurized. Work is expected to start in early 2024, according to the filing, and finish in July 2025. The project has an estimated cost of $60 million.

H-E-B spokesperson Valentino Lucio confirmed the expansion in a statement sent to MySA. The filing nor H-E-B disclosed the size of the entire facility at 4710 N I-35, San Antonio, TX 78218, but Lucio did say its one of the largest in the region.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: MySanAntonio