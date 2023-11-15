Dümmen Orange Promotes from Within, Names Head of Technical Services

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange North America has promoted Kelly Nicholas to head of technical services.

She originally joined Dümmen Orange during the summer of 2018 where she served as a technical support specialist until her recent promotion.

“We are proud to see Kelly accomplish all that she has over the past five years,” said Nathan Sell, managing director of annuals, perennials and pot plants for Dümmen Orange. “She is an integral piece of our North American commercial business. Her impacts are seen at both the customer level and at our farms. We look forward to even greater things to come as she continues to expand her team.”

Nicholas now oversees all technical services for the company including supporting all production facilities supplying North American cuttings, giving technical presentations, performing quality checks on cuttings from various production facilities, keeping sales and product teams updated on production at the farms, and sending technical bulletins to support any issues that may develop.

Her career in commercial horticulture over the past two decades includes various roles for industry names like PanAmerican Seed, Ball Horticultural Company and Midwest Groundcovers, LLC prior to arriving at Dümmen Orange. She has earned numerous performance awards for her professional efforts and served as an advisory board member for the horticulture program at Kishwaukee College from 2016 to 2018.

Nicholas earned a Master of Science degree in Plant Science and a Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture from Montana State University.

For more information about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com.



About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange represents a legacy of floricultural excellence more than a century in the making. By uniting the world’s top breeders under one distinctive brand, the company blends traditional techniques and emerging technologies to provide the largest selection of superior flowers and plants on earth. Globally accessible and locally embedded, Dümmen Orange continues to be at the forefront of its industry while bringing stability and opportunity to partners and associates worldwide. Grounded in this rich history, wise growth and deep commitment to customers, Dümmen Orange blooms brighter year after year. For more information on Dümmen Orange, visit na.dummenorange.com.