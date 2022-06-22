COLUMBUS, Ohio – The recent destructive floods at Yellowstone National Park have inspired Dümmen Orange to act by opening hearts and wallets to support rebuilding efforts as the venerable recreational area starts to recover. America’s first national park is temporarily closed due to the significant damage incurred over the past few days. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported but this American landmark has still suffered great devastation so extensive park repairs will be necessary to restore Yellowstone to its former glory.

Yellowstone Forever is the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park and Dümmen Orange is the plant industry partner who created Yellowstone Forever petunias to commemorate Yellowstone National Park starting in 2021.

Dümmen Orange and its North American employees are stepping up to the challenge to help raise much needed funds to assist with ongoing relief efforts. All funds raised through the Yellowstone Resiliency Fund will aid recovery inside Yellowstone’s nearly 2.2 million acres of land which is located mostly in Wyoming but also stretches into parts of Idaho and Montana.

“We are inspired by the unwavering commitment of our amazing corporate partners like Dümmen Orange who saw the park needs help and they didn’t flinch,” said Sam Barkley, Yellowstone Forever senior director of corporate partnerships. “Your support is now more important than ever as we help the world’s first national park, and its dedicated staff recover from the effects of this unprecedented flooding”

There are three ways in which Yellowstone Forever hopes that they can get support today:

Donations can be made to the Yellowstone Resiliency Fund or contact 406-848-2400. Help Yellowstone Forever (@ynpforever) amplify its message to your contact networks including social media and increase support for the Yellowstone Resiliency Fund. Support other relief efforts for the Park County community which can be found at Yellowstone.org

For those interested in donating to the official Yellowstone Forever Resiliency Fund, please click here or visit forever.yellowstone.org.

About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange represents a legacy of floricultural excellence more than a century in the making. By uniting the world’s top breeders under one distinctive brand, the company blends traditional techniques and emerging technologies to provide the largest selection of superior flowers and plants on earth. Globally accessible and locally embedded, Dümmen Orange continues to be at the forefront of its industry while bringing stability and opportunity to partners and associates worldwide. Grounded in this rich history, wise growth and deep commitment to customers, Dümmen Orange blooms brighter year after year. For more information on Dümmen Orange, visit na.dummenorange.com.