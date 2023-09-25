Dümmen Orange Plant Scientist Receives 2023 Paul Ecke Jr. Award from San Diego Botanic Garden

ENCINITAS, Calif. – Dümmen Orange senior plant breeder and manager Dr. Ruth Kobayashi was recently named the 2023 Paul Ecke Jr. Award of Excellence winner by San Diego Botanic Garden. The Encinitas-based nonprofit, which includes a 37-acre garden located near the famed former Paul Ecke Ranch, presented her with this prestigious honor, named after the late legendary San Diego County horticulturist, Paul Ecke Jr.

Dr. Kobayashi is a world leader in the breeding and development of cut flowers, potted plants, succulents, perennials and annuals. She joined Paul Ecke Ranch in 1995, which was acquired by Dümmen Orange in 2013.

“Our organization is proud to recognize Ruth for her significant advancements in plant science and commitment to horticulture,” said Dr. Ari Novy, president and CEO of San Diego Botanic Garden. “She is a true industry leader and a worthy recipient for the 2023 Paul Ecke Jr. Award of Excellence.”

Dr. Kobayashi’s current focus is on the development of new and novel New Guinea impatiens and poinsettia cultivars. Breeding flowers for nearly three decades, she has developed more than 90 poinsettia and 80 impatiens cultivars. Several of them have been nominated for various horticultural honors including the award winning golden-colored “Autumn Leaves” poinsettia.

Her impact on the horticulture industry has been felt far and wide.

San Diego Botanic Garden president and CEO Dr. Ari Novy (left) recently presented Dümmen Orange senior plant breeder and manager Dr. Ruth Kobayashi (right) with the 2023 Paul Ecke Jr. Award of Excellence.

For more information about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com.



About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange represents a legacy of floricultural excellence more than a century in the making. By uniting the world’s top breeders under one distinctive brand, the company blends traditional techniques and emerging technologies to provide the largest selection of superior flowers and plants on earth. Globally accessible and locally embedded, Dümmen Orange continues to be at the forefront of its industry while bringing stability and opportunity to partners and associates worldwide. Grounded in this rich history, wise growth and deep commitment to customers, Dümmen Orange blooms brighter year after year. For more information on Dümmen Orange, visit na.dummenorange.com.