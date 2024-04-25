Dümmen Orange Strengthens Central American Farms, Makes General Management Changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange recently promoted Moises Cadenas to general manager of its Red Fox Las Mercedes Farm located in Santa Ana, El Salvador; and hired Walter Cadenas as general manager at its Antigua Flowers Farm located in Alotenango, Guatemala.

“We’re very excited to announce the promotion of Moises and addition of Walter to our Central American team,” said Carl Kroon, Dümmen Orange regional director supply chain Americas. “Having extensive professional experience, they’ve both built very successful careers in the floricultural industry. With these changes, I’m sure that we will further strengthen our farms in Central America and serve our customers in the best possible way.”

Moises graduated as an agronomist from Rafael Landivar University. He joined Dümmen Orange Guatemala in 2009, where he has since held multiple roles that have shaped his career. Before moving to El Salvador, he was general manager at the Dümmen Orange Antigua Flowers Farm. His recent professional highlights include implementing GreenCompliance (Dümmen Orange’s quality management system) at Antigua Flowers Farm.

Walter joined Dümmen Orange after working three years as technical advisor at Express Seed Company. Prior to that, he worked at Syngenta for 15 years, including eight years serving as general manager at one of their Guatemalan farms. He studied agriculture at Rafael Landivar University and earned his MBA degree from Francisco Marroquin University.

These two company personnel moves took effect earlier this year.

For more information about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com.



About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange represents a legacy of floricultural excellence more than a century in the making. By uniting the world’s top breeders under one distinctive brand, the company blends traditional techniques and emerging technologies to provide the largest selection of superior flowers and plants on earth. Globally accessible and locally embedded, Dümmen Orange continues to be at the forefront of its industry while bringing stability and opportunity to partners and associates worldwide. Grounded in this rich history, wise growth and deep commitment to customers, Dümmen Orange blooms brighter year after year. For more information on Dümmen Orange, visit na.dummenorange.com.