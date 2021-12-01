New Dümmen Orange J’Adore Poinsettia Series Offers Dynamic, Colorful Holiday Décor

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange is proud to debut its J’Adore Poinsettia series which features the latest in interspecific euphorbia hybrids. This colorful new poinsettia series from the world’s leading floricultural giant offers dynamic, modern, holiday décor.

J’Adore varieties will give any retail program a touch of luxe with their layers of velvety bracts in pastel pink and rich, touchable textures. The versatility of J’Adore varieties allows retailers to lean on these poinsettias that consistently perform from the early season all the way through New Year’s promotions for an elegant and glamorous program.

Dümmen Orange’s new color lineup of J’Adore varieties includes: Dark Pink, Pink, Soft Pink and White Pearl.

Confetti Garden, with both its Glitz and Glam J’Adore combinations, exhibit absolute perfection in uniformity. This allows growers and retailers to mix and match varieties for energized and merry holiday combinations.

The J’Adore varieties are much more cold-tolerant than traditional poinsettia varieties. Plants will finish with premium quality from an average daily temperature in the greenhouse of 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15 degrees Celsius). This series naturally colors early in the season with a seven and one-half weeks response time. It can be produced for a New Year’s crop with supplemental lighting early in the production cycle. A late season crop will come into color at eight and one-half weeks after short-day treatment.

New style consumers in search of a unique pink will be thrilled with this latest, non-traditional euphorbia hybrid from Dümmen Orange.

For more details about J’Adore or Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com .

About Dümmen Orange