BloomNet Introduces Farm2Florist, a Global Floral Marketplace Supplying Fresh Blooms to Florists Nationwide

JERICHO, N.Y.–BloomNet®, the floral and gourmet industry’s most innovative service provider, has launched Farm2Florist, a comprehensive wholesale floral marketplace offering florists the finest selection of fresh flowers from around the world, delivered quickly and dependably at attractive pricing.

The creation of Farm2Florist is a result of the strategic relationships BloomNet has established with best-in-class farms located in the leading flower-growing countries in the world. Farm2Florist works directly with these farms to source the finest stems and ships them to florists on a wholesale basis, streamlining the floral procurement process.

“Farm2Florist was developed to give florists peace of mind knowing they can depend on a consistent, steady, and cost-effective source of fresh blooms delivered from the farm to their shop,” said Dinesh Popat, President of BloomNet. “This is especially important, given ongoing industrywide challenges to the floral supply chain. We launched Farm2Florist to provide a procurement service that florists can count on, while also saving them time and money.”

BloomNet member florists can learn more about the many advantages of Farm2Florist at farm2florist.com/.

