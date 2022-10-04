The 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Holiday Entertaining 2022 Look Book Has Dropped

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has introduced its Holiday Entertaining 2022 Look Book, specially designed to help customers effortlessly prepare for seasonal gatherings. From hosting a Thanksgiving dinner to attending a New Year’s Eve celebration, this inspirational guide provides a curated selection of essentials for planning memorable soirees.

Thoughtful ideas to get preparations underway start here:

Holiday Trimmings

A mix of whimsical and traditional décor such as jewel-toned wreaths, oversized nutcrackers, customized candle lanterns, throw pillows featuring festive foliage, personalized stockings, and framed wall art in the shape of ornaments will make a magical first impression as visitors arrive.

Celebrate in Style

Fun and functional serveware will get cooking enthusiasts into the holiday spirit, as they craft meals with thematic utensils, oven mitts, and towels. While loved ones graze on charcuterie from an engraved wood tray, the home chef can slice up the turkey on a one-of-a-kind cutting board complete with carving instructions.

Setting the Table

Sharing a gourmet meal with loved ones is all the more special among a beautiful tablescape designed with a hand-gathered bouquet created by a local florist, and colorful platters and bowls that sit atop a stamped table runner featuring autumnal leaves or snowflakes. Each service setting can be personalized with customized napkin rings, that double as place cards, so guests can easily find their seat at the table.

Have a Cup of Cheer

Stocking the bar for sparkling get-togethers is easy with an array of beautiful drinkware for those special holiday cocktails. Guests will delight in sipping their favorite beverage from beautifully etched glasses or pouring whiskey from a monogrammed decanter. Wine and bubbly can be elegantly displayed in a galvanized drink tub or customized ice bucket to keep beverages chilled throughout the event.

Let’s Feast

Creating a premium menu that can be conveniently purchased online and delivered right to the door is easy with a wide variety of fully prepared meals. Each course is covered from starters such as savory blue shrimp patties and cozy French onion soup, to mouthwatering main dishes of naturally smoked turkey, filet mignon, or wild Alaskan halibut, and seasonal sides of black truffle green beans and herb and cheese rolls. This delicious experience will finish with a flourish of desserts that arrive ready to serve from decadent chocolate cake to flavorful buttercream frosted cookies

Gifts for the Gracious Host

Giving is the gift™. Partygoers and out-of-town guests can easily find a meaningful expression for the host that conveys the perfect thank you, from farm fresh flowers and succulents in seasonal planters, to premium strawberries dipped and decorated with delectable toppings. Show gratitude for their gracious entertaining with a fragrant candle to fill their space with a favorite scent or help them wind down and recharge with a wine and coffee pairing.

To view more inspiring offerings from Harry & David®, Wolferman’s Bakery®, Vital Choice®, PersonalizationMall.com®, 1-800-Flowers.com®, Alice’s Table®, and more, be sure to check out the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Holiday Entertaining 2022 Look Book here.