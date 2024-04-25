Serve Up Sandwich Perfection with New! Sourdough Bulkie Rolls from Calise Bakery

Fourth–Generation Family Bakery Puts a Sourdough Spin on the Beloved Bulkie Roll

Lincoln, Rhode Island – Putting a spin on their original and best–selling Bulkie Rolls, Calise Bakery®is thrilled to unveil New! Sourdough Bulkie Rolls! With a reputation as the highest quality bakery in the Northeast, the Calise family of bakers is dedicated to baking and delivering the freshest and most authentic bread and rolls for over 115 years to market leading retailers throughout the Northeast, Mid–Atlantic, and Tri–State area. With this latest product launch, Calise Bakery expands its lineup of signature rolls and sourdough products to elevate any meal!

Crafted only using the freshest, premium ingredients, the freshly baked Sourdough Bulkie Rolls feature the same soft and chewy crust and light and airy texture of the fan–favorite Bulkie Rolls with that distinctly delicious tang of sourdough. With this full–flavored taste, Calise Sourdough Bulkie Rolls are perfect enjoyed as a savory sandwich, classic burger with all the fixings, or simply toasted with butter and jam.

“We could not be more excited to expand our lineup of authentic bread and rolls with this unique new bulkie offering,” said Michael R. Calise, President of Calise Bakery. “Given the popularity of our Sourdough Italian Round Bread and classic Bulkie Rolls, we can’t wait for our customers to get a taste of the best of both worlds. Our Sourdough Bulkie Rolls are the ultimate addition to your favorite stacked sandwiches or juicy burgers fresh off the grill. We hope families enjoy this new product at their dining tables all year long.”

Calise Bakery Sourdough Bulkie Rolls is $4.49 SRP for a 6–pack of rolls. While wheat is used in all Calise Bakery products, Calise caters to various food allergies and does not use nuts, sesame seeds, dairy, or eggs in the baking facility. Calise is also KVH Kosher. More information about Calise Bakery can be found at www.calisebakery.com. Follow Calise Bakery Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT CALISE BAKERY:

Taste the Tradition. Feel the Comfort. Founded in 1908 by the Calise family, Calise Bakery is proud to bring the freshest, best-tasting Italian bread and rolls to customers and families throughout the Northeast, Mid–Atlantic, and Tri–State area. For over 115 years, Calise Bakery has lived by “The Calise Way” – an unwavering commitment to the highest quality products, food safety, competitive prices and excellent customer service. With over 120 authentic varieties of baked, par-baked and frozen breads, pockets and wraps, Calise Bakery prides itself on innovation and serving up the best products to elevate any dining experience. Originating in Providence and today based in Lincoln, Rhode Island, Calise Bakery values its reputation as the highest quality specialty baker throughout the region. For more information, visit www.CaliseBakery.com and follow Calise Bakery on Instagram @CaliseBakery and Facebook (/CaliseAndSonsBakery).