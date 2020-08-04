Sourdough September: Annual International Celebration of Genuine Sourdough and People Who Make It

Wild thing, you make my loaf spring

The ninth month of the year is when the Real Bread Campaign goes on a mission to help everyone worldwide to discover that: life’s sweeter with sourdough!

Launched in 2013, the aims of #SourdoughSeptember are to:

  • Share the delicious delights of genuine sourdough
  • Encourage more people to bake genuine sourdough
  • Create a showcase for small, independent bakeries that bake genuine sourdough
  • Help people to say no to sourfaux and avoid paying a premium for something that simply isn’t the real deal
  • Encourage people to join and/or donate to the Real Bread Campaign 

