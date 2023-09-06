Dümmen Orange North America Adds Industry Veteran as Western Region Sales Manager

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange North America recently welcomed Chris Freeman to its team as western region sales manager. He is well-known in the flower business through his director and managerial positions with major breeding companies including Ball FloraPlant, Fischer and Syngenta.

Freeman’s expertise in global supply chains earned him a reputation for consistency, reliability and providing quality to live goods operations.

“We are thrilled about Chris joining our team as he has valuable experience to share,” said Nathan Sell, managing director of annuals, perennials and pot plants for Dümmen Orange. “His passion for grower success, customer service and know-how make him a tremendous asset for our distribution partners and the clients we serve.”

Freeman’s past roles in R&D, product development, sales and business development give him a unique understanding of the complete value chain of the floriculture industry.

He previously gained professional experience at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. as a specialist for commercial greenhouses and as an assistant professor.

Previous sales roles include head of sales for North America with Bioline Agrosciences and territory manager with Harrell’s LLC. Early in his career, Freeman was a grower with companies including Colorado Greenhouse Holdings.

He earned a Master of Agriculture degree in Horticulture from Texas A&M University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish from the University of Houston.

For more information about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com.

