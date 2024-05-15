Oppy Welcomes Fresh Crop Apples and Year-Round Offerings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Oppy, leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce, looks toward the arrival of a vibrant new crop of Envy™ apples alongside a diverse range of year-round varieties. As the season transitions and shoppers seek fresh, high-quality produce, Oppy remains committed to delivering excellence with its imported apple set.

Anticipating a successful campaign ahead with a seamless supply chain spanning Washington, New Zealand, South Africa and Chile, Oppy ensures a consistent and reliable source of apples to meet demand — including the freshest, crunchiest fruit available in the spring and summer months.

“Our commitment to quality, innovation and adaptability drives our success,” said Executive Director of Apples, Pears and Category Development Piers Hanbury. “We’re proud to offer a diverse selection of premium and everyday apples, including Ambrosia, Braeburn, Smitten, Royal Gala, Fuji, Granny Smith, Pink Lady and our signature Envy™ and JAZZ™ apples.”

Envy™ apples continue to demonstrate remarkable growth against a flat category, outpacing the industry with a 19% increase in conventional supply and an impressive 77% surge in organic offerings.

“Our retailers can depend on Oppy to be a partner in their success. With our extensive marketing support and commitment to our expect the world from us promise, they can lean on us to deliver the best in flavor, crunch and eating experience. And at a time when every dollar holds significance for consumers, we believe they deserve nothing less than the crisp satisfaction and superior taste of a freshly harvested apple,” said Hanbury.

To support retailers in promoting its assortment, Oppy offers a range of marketing materials, including shipper units, posters, recipe cards, tote bags, digital and social content.

As Oppy anticipates a smooth transition between domestic and import growing seasons, retailers can rely on a steady supply of fresh, flavorful apples.

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for over 165 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.