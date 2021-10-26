Strong Pazazz Crop Headed to Store

Elgin, Minn. – Pazazz is a premium apple hit for its bursting flavor, great texture and season long availability, but that’s never been truer than this year. The Pazazz orchards are at full maturity and with production spread throughout North America, this year’s harvest is proving to be our best on record.

“Despite a challenging growing season, the crop looks great coming into the barn,” says Don Roper, VP sales and marketing, Honeybear Brands. “Luckily, we grow Pazazz across North America so we will have strong promotable volumes all season long.

Last year saw exceptional demand for Pazazz across the US and Canada retail sales network. Consumers continue to positively respond to the Pazazz unique eating and baking characteristics. Experiencing its dynamic flavor, exceptional crunch and great texture, Pazazz has quickly become a favorite on the retail deck for apple fans.

What sets Pazazz further apart from so many of the other new premium apple varieties is its long marketing window due to its ability to be stored for an extended period. “Pazazz is a great eating apple that delights consumers right now, but we see a big lift in the apple category once we get into the late winter and spring months as the eating quality is amazingly steady throughout the entire year, continues Roper.”

A descendant of the beloved Honeycrisp, Pazazz has a flavor all its own with a perfectly balanced sweet and tangy flavor profile. This clean and refreshing apple packs a strong crunch with a flavor that does not fade as the season progresses, making it a perfect year-round variety. Apple fans everywhere will have the opportunity to enjoy their new favorite apple earlier this season as Pazazz hits shelves almost a month sooner this year, kicking off with November and Early December promotions.

Honeybear Brands is continuing its dynamic, multi-pronged marketing campaign generating consumer excitement and driving them in store. The “Find Your Pazazz” campaign encourages shoppers to find that little extra something special in their day that’s unique and alluring. Pazazz playfully encourages cheerful celebration of life’s small but shining moments with digital advertising, social media marketing, an influencer program with top food and wellness influencers.

About Honeybear Brands

Honeybear is a leading grower and developer of premium apple varieties. Family owned and operated for more than forty years, Honeybear still employs the same hands-on, personal attention to each and every apple variety produced while holding to responsible sustainability practices. As a leading vertically integrated, dual hemisphere grower, packer, shipper, Honeybear offers supply of premium apples and pears on a year-round basis. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com and follow us on Facebook.

Pazazz™ and Honeybear® are trademark of Wescott Agri Products.