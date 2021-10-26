Silo Technologies and Coosemans Philadelphia Announce Free Webinar

Silo Technologies, a state of the art software platform specifically developed for the Produce Industry, in partnership with their customer, Coosemans Philadelphia, is holding a FREE Webinar in lieu of the last minute cancelation of the PMA Fresh Summit. The webinar will take place virtually, on Zoom, on Tuesday, November 9th, at 3pm ET.

Silo is an all-in-one platform that empowers buyers, growers, and shippers to automate their operations, react to market trends in real-time, and run their business more efficiently.

Topics will include how businesses like Coosemans increase profits by pairing produce industry expertise with modern software. Attendees will learn how leveraging tools like Silo will allow them to thrive despite labor, freight, pricing, and COVID-19 challenges.

To register for the webinar click here. Please share with your network as all are welcome!

To learn more about Silo, please reach out to sales@usesilo.com or visit our website, usesilo.com, to fill out a form and get in touch with a member of our team.

About us: Silo is on a mission to revolutionize the wholesale produce supply chain through technology. Our vision is to bring efficiency and transparency to all stakeholders, and reduce waste in all forms and in all parts of the supply chain. Our customers run essential businesses and deserve software that enables them to sustainably grow and evolve their operations – and we’re committed to providing it.

Zoom URL Attached Here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vMUBHmTdR2yGoO7s9yjONA