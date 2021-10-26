Hazel Tech Reports on Table Grape Quality Advancements with Vanguard International

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, Inc., developer of new USDA-funded technologies to protect produce quality, reports on a successful shelf-life extension trial season with Vanguard International, a globally renowned grower/packer/shipper headquartered in Issaquah, WA. During the 2020-2021 Peru season, Vanguard successfully trialed Hazel Tech’s proprietary technology for grapes and observed visual quality benefits across their tested varieties. Looking ahead, Hazel plans to work directly with Vanguard Peru, a sought-after supplier of proprietary grape varieties including Sweet Celebration™, Sweet Globe™, Jack’s Salute™, and Autumn Crisp™.

Vanguard is an established leader in the Peruvian table grape industry. In 2020-21, Vanguard was one of Peru’s top five exporters, exporting over 2.9M boxes—an 87% increase from the 2019-20 season. Maintaining premium quality in an expanding program is important. Vanguard was searching for a solution that would protect the quality of their table grape shipments from their farms in Ica to their consumers across the globe. The company was introduced to Hazel’s flagship technology, Hazel 100™ in 2019 and trialed the product during the 2020-21 season. After experiencing visual positive results, the company will strategically use Hazel products moving forward.

“At Vanguard we are committed to being an innovation leader,” commented Manuel Yzaga, CEO, Vanguard Peru, “After testing Hazel 100 on our grapes and seeing greener steams upon arrival to our export destinations, we knew that our mission and Hazel’s aligned. We look forward to the opportunity to have Hazel products protect our premium table grapes.”

“One of the most difficult aspects of importing and exporting produce is ensuring that the premium quality is matched at its destination,” commented Aidan Mouat, CEO, Hazel Technologies, “Vanguard saw that Hazel 100 is a powerful quality solution for table grapes that is simple to integrate into their supply chain. We are excited to help this critical market in the future with their quality protection and to increase the sustainability of imported and exported table grapes.”

Vanguard International’s CEO, Craig Stauffer, noted improved quality at arrival. These advancements continue to position Vanguard as the growing choice of retailers, importers, and wholesalers around the world.

###

About Hazel Technologies: Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 250 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs. In 2020, Hazel products were used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Vanguard: Vanguard International is a grower/packer/shipper headquartered in Issaquah, WA with offices and growers in the Americas, Asia, and Africa. As a global importer and exporter of over 25 fresh produce commodities, including apples, avocados, cherries, grapes, kiwifruit, and so much more, Vanguard’s mission is to bring healthy and delicious fresh produce to homes around the globe.

For more information, visit https://www.vanguardteam.com/en/