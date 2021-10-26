McDonald’s Begins Small McPlant Operations Test at Eight U.S. Restaurants

CHICAGO — Next month, McDonald’s USA is conducting an operations test of the McPlant™, a delicious new plant-based burger, for a limited time in eight select restaurants across the U.S.

Here are five things to know about McPlant before our small-scale test begins:

We’re always testing new items and flavors, and this particular test will help us understand how offering a burger with a plant-based patty impacts the kitchens in our restaurants. The McPlant was created to give customers more delicious options in addition to the McDonald’s burger line-up you know and love, with fan favorites like the Big Mac® and Quarter Pounder® sandwich still available nationwide. The juicy details. The McPlant includes a plant-based* patty co-developed with Beyond Meat® that’s exclusive to McDonald’s and made from plant-based ingredients like peas, rice and potatoes. The patty is served on a sesame seed bun with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard and a slice of American cheese. It has the iconic taste of a McDonald’s burger, because it is one. When and where will it be available in the U.S. Eight McDonald’s restaurants across the U.S. will be testing the McPlant for a limited time starting Nov. 3 while supplies last. Cities with test locations include: Irving and Carrollton, Texas, Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana and El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, California. If it sounds familiar…The McPlant has also been introduced in various markets overseas this year, including Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria and most recently the U.K. Just like in the U.S., we often conduct limited-time offers with menu items internationally to help us learn. Since we know you’ll ask, you’ll have to stay tuned for future McPlant availability updates coming out of our test…we can’t share that secret sauce just yet.

* In addition to the plant-based patty, the McPlant in the U.S. contains non-plant-based ingredients such as American cheese and mayonnaise. It’s also cooked on the same grill as meat-based products and eggs. As always, guests can customize and request to hold the cheese and mayonnaise, or any other ingredients.

