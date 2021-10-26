Pure Green Farms Refreshes Their Product Packaging

SOUTH BEND, IN – Pure Green Farms, makes a few subtle changes to their bright and colorful product packaging to better catch the eye of consumers and to better standout on retail shelving. Throughout the fall, these changes were made to both Pure Green Farm’s 4 oz. and 9.5 oz. packaging. Pure Green Farm’s updated packaging will be showcased in retail stores throughout the Midwest this winter.

“We are excited to give our packaging a fresh new look to reflect the same fresh product inside each package,” said Jim Marcum, Vice President of Sales for Pure Green Farms. “Our intent is to connect with our consumers on a more personal level through the composition and design of our new packaging.”

Pure Green Farm’s newly adapted design is made with 35% less plastic and places the phrase “Locally Greenhouse Grown” in large lettering at the top of each package to highlight local messaging. Another significant change made, was to rename “Baby Romaine” to “Crispy Romaine” in efforts to better highlight the eating quality of the variety. Lastly, the product descriptors on select variety packaging was also changed to better speak to consumers sense of brand recognition.

“Our consumers and customers were the inspiration behind our new packaging,” said Joe McGuire, CEO of Pure Green Farms. “By using 35% less plastic in our packaging, people can connect with our brand and our efforts to be more sustainable.”

About Pure Green Farms

Launching in 2021, Pure Green Farms grows, packs and ships leafy greens hands-free in the Midwest. Their purpose is to grow responsible fresh produce through innovative farming. Located in South Bend, Indiana, the farm uses environmentally friendly practices to grow their greens through its high-tech, climate-controlled space and hydroponic growing system to produce the highest quality of leafy greens for their customers year-round. Pure Green Farms’ vision is to reimagine the way of farming with their innovative technology to provide fresh produce consumers can trust. To learn more about Pure Green Farms check out their website, http://www.enjoypuregreen.com/.