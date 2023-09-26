H-E-B to Open Store in Allen on Oct. 4

H-E-B also announces its plans for stores in Melissa, Prosper, and Rockwall

H-E-B is excited to announce it will officially open the doors to its Allen store at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4. As H-E-B continues its push into the DFW Metroplex, the retailer also has plans for additional DFW-area stores in Melissa, Prosper, and Rockwall.

At the soon-to-open Allen store, customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup, starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2. Orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day or up to seven days in advance.

