Pollen Talent Joins Forces and Pollinates Success with CalFlowers as a Preferred Partner

Doral, FL — Pollen Talent, a leader in global floral industry recruitment, is thrilled to announce its acceptance as a preferred partner in the CalFlowers vetted partner program. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone, enabling CalFlowers members to leverage Pollen Talent’s specialized recruiting services to attract top-tier talent and drive their businesses forward.

About CalFlowers:

The California Association of Flower Growers & Shippers (CalFlowers) is a voluntary California-based trade association comprised of 890 members across the United States. CalFlowers collaborates with other floral industry associations to promote the floral industry in the U.S., striving to have more Americans enjoy more flowers more often and providing access to discounted services and shipping programs to the floral industry.

“We are ecstatic about our partnership with CalFlowers,” said Pam Lopez, Talent Director of Pollen Talent. “Being part of CalFlowers’ esteemed vetted partner program is a testament to our dedication to excellence in the floral industry. We are especially proud to align with CalFlowers’ culture of providing exceptional value to its members through vetted vendor programs and partnerships, such as their existing FedEx program. It is a pleasure to contribute to this culture of adding value and to support CalFlowers members in achieving their business goals.”

CalFlowers members can now enjoy exclusive benefits from Pollen Talent, including:

Industry-Specific Expertise: Access to a floral recruiting partner deeply rooted in the floral industry, understanding its unique challenges and opportunities.

Access to a floral recruiting partner deeply rooted in the floral industry, understanding its unique challenges and opportunities. Tailored Recruitment Solutions: Customized services to meet the specific needs of CalFlowers members, ensuring a perfect match between employers and candidates.

Customized services to meet the specific needs of CalFlowers members, ensuring a perfect match between employers and candidates. Discounted Services: Special rates on Pollen Talent’s services, providing cost-effective solutions for member businesses.

Special rates on Pollen Talent’s services, providing cost-effective solutions for member businesses. Extended-Term Recruiting Guarantees: Have confidence in the longevity and success of placements, with extended guarantees for peace of mind for CalFlowers members.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Pollen Talent, a recruiting agency specializing in the floriculture industry,” said Steve Dionne, Executive Director of CalFlowers. “This collaboration underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional advantages to our members, equipping them with recruitment solutions tailored specifically for the floral sector. Together, we look forward to fostering growth and success within our community.”

CalFlowers members looking to elevate their recruitment efforts can connect with Pollen Talent through a dedicated landing page created exclusively for the partnership.

If you are not a CalFlowers member and would like to learn more about CalFlowers and their great services, please reach out to Jordan Richardson (jordan@cafgs.org).

About Pollen Talent:

Pollen Talent is a premier recruitment firm specializing in the floral, logistics, and produce industries. Catering to companies of all sizes, Pollen Talent excels in filling a wide range of roles, from upper management to entry-level positions. With an extensive network and a deep understanding of these sectors, Pollen Talent seamlessly connects businesses with the talent they need to thrive and grow.

Committed to excellence and innovation, Pollen Talent is the go-to partner for companies looking to navigate the complexities of recruitment, reducing frustration and time spent on hiring efforts across the board. Reach out to us as we can help you pollinate floral success for many years to come.