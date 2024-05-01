Three Big Wins for Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company at the 2024 Good Food Awards

Portland, OR — The second blue cheese made by Point Reyes Farmstead, rustic-style Bay Blue, along with two of the company’s uniquely flavored versions of classic Toma, TomaRashi and TomaTruffle, each won prestigious Good Food Awards at this year’s gala event in Portland, Oregon. In fact, Point Reyes Farmstead, now in its 24th year, was the only recipient in the cheese category of the competition to garner three of the winning recognitions.

After receiving the awards, Point Reyes’ National Sales Director, Connie Concon, enthusiastically recognized her co-workers for their commitment and hard work. “We don’t rest on our laurels. We continue to work hard to exceed the quality expectations of our customers, whether they’re chefs, retailers or at home cheese lovers. These awards are testament to our entire company’s steadfast focus on making the best cheese possible.”

The nation’s leading food crafters, grocers, chefs, journalists, and activists gathered on Monday night at the Awards Ceremony to honor this year’s 215 Good Food Awards winners in 18 categories. An annual recognition program now in its 14th year, the Good Food Awards celebrates American food and drink crafters who demonstrate a commitment to creating tasty, authentic, and responsible products and in doing so, bettering our nation’s food system. Each of the 2024 winners demonstrates both a mastery of their craft and a commitment to maintaining exceptionally high social and environmental standards.

About Point Reyes Cheese Farmstead Cheese Company:

In 1959 Bob and Dean Giacomini established their sustainable dairy farm along Highway 1, just north of Point Reyes Station. In 2000, together with their daughters, the family began making cheese on the farm with milk from their own herd of Holsteins. In 2010, the family opened The Fork, a culinary and educational center, offering farm-to-table educational experiences for both consumers and the trade. Three of the Giacomini sisters, Diana, Lynn and Jill now own and run the WBENC-certified, 100% women-owned company that is recognized internationally as an award-winning producer of best-in-class, hand-crafted, artisan cheese. With production locations on the farm and in nearby Petaluma, the Point Reyes Farmstead product line contains Original Blue, Bay Blue, Toma, TomaProvence, TomaTruffle, TomaRashi, Gouda, Quinta, Truffle Brie and Fennel Blue. The product line is available nationally at independent cheese shops and specialty grocers, at The Fork, Bay-Area farmers’ markets and online at https://pointreyescheese.com/