World’s Most Expensive Cheese Sells for $32K at Auction

It cost a lot of cheddar.

Don’t drizzle this on a Ritz Cracker: A Spanish Cabrales blue cheese has broken the record for most expensive cheese ever, after getting auctioned off for over $32,000 at a local cheese festival.

“We knew we had a good cheese but also that it is very difficult to win,” Guillermo Pendás, who manufactured the un-brie-lievably pricey nosh at the family factory in Los Puertos, told Spanish news agency Efe, per the Times of London.

A single 4.8-pound wheel of the semi-hard, pungent dairy product — which is matured in the mountain caves of Asturias in Northern Spain — went under the hammer for €30,000 ($32,408.10), setting a new Guinness World Record.

