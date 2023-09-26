Hy-Vee Offers Access to its Diverse Portfolio to Launch New Kind of Retail Media Network

Hy-Vee, Inc. officially launched its full-scale retail media network at Groceryshop 2023 this week in Las Vegas. As a disruptor in the retail media landscape, Hy-Vee RedMedia will connect brands directly with Hy-Vee’s robust and diverse customer base across multiple platforms. This venture will help build brand affinity through meaningful and personalized interactions.

Hy-Vee RedMedia allows companies to reach specific consumers across multiple channels to create robust omnichannel marketing strategies through Hy-Vee digital platforms, in-store advertising and brand-safe sites. Clients can then hone their messaging based on purchasing behavior and brand preferences, creating a personalized shopping experience for customers.

“Retail media is outpacing traditional marketing and will be a game changer in consumer marketing,” said Jason Farver, president of Hy-Vee RedMedia. “Leveraging insights allows companies to be smarter and more strategic with their marketing dollars, while also improving the customer experience by reaching the right customer at the right time with the right product offering.”

Hy-Vee’s broad business portfolio gives brands access to insights that expand beyond simple demographics and wide-ranging buying behaviors. That puts Hy-Vee in a unique position to provide information that better illustrates lifestyle preferences than most other retailers. Hy-Vee RedMedia can give brands a deep understanding of the consumers they are trying to reach, and in return provide content that’s valuable to those consumers.

As a retailer, Hy-Vee reaches millions of customers and patients each year through its diverse portfolio of services, which includes food and grocery, as well as pharmacy, dietetics, specialty health care, banking, manufacturing, construction, wine and spirits, and more. Hy-Vee also operates several digital-driven ventures including Hy-Vee Aisles Online, WholeLotta.com, VCRx.organd RedBox Rx.

Hy-Vee RedMedia is the newest division of Hy-Vee, an innovative and trusted retailer. Hy-Vee was recently named Supermarket News’ 2023 Retailer of the Year and was recognized as one of America’s Top 5 Most Trusted Brands by Newsweek in 2023. Mass Market Retailers also named Hy-Vee as Innovator of the Year for 2023.

To learn more, visit hredmedia.com or contact RedMedia@Hy-Vee.com.

