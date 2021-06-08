Hälsa 100% Clean Oatmilk Yogurt Launches at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

NEW YORK — Hälsa, the maker of the first and only 100% clean organic oatmilk yogurt, is expanding its retail footprint across the country adding more than 160 National Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stores across 20 states heavily concentrated in the Colorado market.

Hälsa’s expansion is part of a trend of consumer shift from dairy to plant-based. According to the Plant Based Foods Association and recently reported in Supermarket News (April 2021), plant-based yogurt sales have increased 9 percent for the past 52 weeks while diary yogurt sales have declined by 17 percent. And further, Hälsa is driving 3 percent of this plant-based growth nationally.

“The standard for clean plant-based products has been raised as evidenced by National Grocers taking Hälsa into its stores,” said Mika Manninen, CEO and co-founder of Hälsa Foods. “Health-conscious Colorado consumers can now find a plant-based yogurt at their favorite store.”

“With Hälsa we are raising the bar to establish standards of what kind of products can be called clean, so that consumers would feel more confident to trust the promise of ‘clean’,” President and co-founder of Hälsa Foods Helena Lumme explains. “We are proud to be the only oatmilk yogurt that can make this claim.”

For Hälsa, a 100% clean product must meet the following criteria: 1) made with organically grown ingredients that are free of pesticide residue 2) manufactured in a way that doesn’t use any chemicals or enzymes at any point and 3) the final product doesn’t contain a single artificial or processed ingredient.

The brand recently added Plain Unsweetened Oatmilk Yogurt (5.3 oz cups and 24 oz family size) and Organic Vanilla Oatmilk Yogurt (5.3 oz cups and 24 oz family size) to its line. The new flavor joins the current four great flavors: Strawberry, Blueberry, Mango and Plain.

All Hälsa Oatmilk Yogurts boast the following claims:

100% clean: label, ingredients and process

Zero added sugar

Vegan

Certified Organic, Certified Kosher

Dairy Free

Whole grain oats

Prebiotics and Probiotics

Only 90 – 130 calories per serving

Hälsa is a rapidly growing plant-based yogurt currently sold in the Northeast, Pacific Northwest and Colorado and expanding to Northern and Southern California and Texas this summer.

Hälsa is available online at shop.halsafoods.com

For more information, please visit www.halsafoods.com