St. Benoit Creamery Wins “Yogurt Product of the Year” In 2020 Mindful Awards Program

SONOMA, CA – St. Benoit Creamery today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Yogurt Product of the Year” award from Mindful Awards, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer packaged goods.

St. Benoit (“Ben-wah”) Creamery believes in REAL FOOD, REAL GOOD. The creamery offers a healthy alternative to the artificial fillers, stabilizers, sweeteners, and bad dairy found in today’s yogurt aisle. With a single herd of Jersey cows roaming the hills of Sonoma County on an Animal Welfare certified farm and crafted at a LEED Gold Certified sustainable creamery, St. Benoit Creamery provides organic pasture-raised Jersey cow’s milk, yogurts and desserts. Their yogurt products (MSRP $2.49; 4.75 oz; MSRP $6.99; 23 oz) are packaged in reusable glass jars, are minimally processed, and feature full-fat, pasture-raised Jersey cow’s milk and gut-friendly live active cultures without fillers and excessive sweeteners.

“Our organic-on-the-go dairy products feature the delicious flavor of fresh local milk from pasture-raised Jersey cows that graze in Sonoma County year-round,” Manon Servouse, Director of Marketing, St. Benoit Creamery. “We are inspired by the beauty of our surroundings and the excellence of the neighboring fresh food, wine and dairy producers who surround us. We are honored to accept the Yogurt Product of the Year award from the 2020 Mindful Awards Program and look forward to sharing our sustainable dairy delicacies with even more local consumers this year.”

The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious companies and products that do what’s right for people and the planet, recognizing the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious products. This year’s program attracted more than 1,000 nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, ranging from brand principles, environmental impact, health, taste and transparency.

“St. Benoit Creamery offers consumers real food and clean labels, a superior-tasting alternative and a sustainable product for savvy consumers,” says Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “From humanely sourcing local milk to their LEED Gold certified building, it is easy to see St. Benoit’s dedication to a better future for food and our planet. We congratulate St. Benoit Creamery for winning our ‘Yogurt Product of the Year” award!”

St. Benoit Creamery Organic Yogurts

PLAIN — Pasture-Raised Jersey cow’s milk & cultures – that’s it. With organic, pasture-raised Jersey cow milk this good, there’s no need to doctor it up with fillers or stabilizers (or excessive sweeteners). This yogurt has a rich, full-fat creaminess that’s still light in texture. Enjoy the cream top or mix it in to make the yogurt even richer. Available in 23 oz and 4.75 oz glass jars.

Ingredients: Organic Jersey Cow’s Milk (Whole), Live Active Cultures (L. Acidophilus, L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, and Bifidobacterium)

FRENCH VANILLA — Vanilla is just classic: Ice cream, crème brûlée, whipped cream. Why not a decadent full-fat yogurt? This guilt-free yogurt is delicious as a treat, dessert, or real food snack any time of day. Available in 23 oz and 4.75 oz glass jars.

Ingredients: Organic Jersey Cow’s Milk (Whole), Organic Vanilla Sauce (Organic Cane Sugar, Water, Organic Vanilla Flavor, Organic Gum Acacia), Live Active Cultures (L. Acidophilus, L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, and Bifidobacterium)

MEYER LEMON — Fragrant and irresistible, Meyer lemons are a favorite of farmers’ market shoppers and chefs. We use a delicious marmalade for this fruit-on-the-bottom treat that’s great on its own or perfect as a base for smoothies or a power yogurt bowl. Available in 23 oz and 4.75 oz glass jars.

Ingredients: Organic Jersey Cow’s Milk (Whole), Organic Meyer Lemon Puree (Organic Meyer Lemon, Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin), Live Active Cultures (L. Acidophilus, L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, and Bifidobacterium)

STRAWBERRY — This is for all the strawberry lovers – especially those disappointed in the sickly sweet and fake strawberry flavors out there in the world (and the yogurt aisle). Real organic fruit that’s not-too-sweet perfectly complements the pasture-raised goodness of the organic yogurt. Available in 4.75 oz glass jars.

Ingredients: Organic Jersey Cow’s Milk (Whole), Organic Strawberry Puree (Organic Strawberries, Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin, Strawberry Flavor), Live Active Cultures (L. Acidophilus, L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, and Bifidobacterium)

HONEY — Sometimes you just want something a little sweet, without being too sweet, artificial or overly processed. That’s where our friends, the bees, come in. They create one of nature’s more perfect foods from wildflowers in a designated organic area: Organic Honey. We use just a touch for our special yogurt from the Golden State. Available in 23 oz and 4.75 oz glass jars.

Ingredients: Organic Pasteurized Jersey Cow’s Milk (whole), Organic Honey, Live Active Cultures (L. Acidophilus, L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, and Bifidobacterium)

About St. Benoit Creamery

St. Benoit Creamery believes in REAL FOOD, REAL GOOD. Organic, full-fat, pasture-raised Jersey cow’s milk is at the heart of our clean label yogurt, desserts and dairy. Our single herd of Jersey cows roam the rolling hills of Sonoma County on an Animal Welfare certified farm just 26 miles from our sustainable creamery (LEED Gold Certified). For more information visit StBenoit.com or follow us on Instagram (@stbenoitcreamery) or Facebook (@saintbenoitcreamery).

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. The Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage and Snacks. Mindful Awards’ goal is to further expand recognition of mindful companies. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.