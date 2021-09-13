Limited-Edition Oui by Yoplait French Florals Collection on Shelves Now

Yoplait Dairy September 13, 2021

Oui by Yoplait introduces the French Florals Collection, three limited-edition, designed glass pots inspired by flowers from France. Same great French-style yogurt but with 3 new designs that transport you to a place of carefree beauty, even if it’s just for a moment.

Here are more details about the new collection:

  • The Limited-Edition French Florals Collection from Oui by Yoplait is a set of three uniquely designed glass pots, each inspired by flowers from different areas in France: Paris Magnolias, French Alps Globe Flowers, and Provence Lavenders.
  • All Oui by Yoplait flavors will be sold in these uniquely designed glass pots at retailers and grocery stores nationwide for an SRP of $1.49.

