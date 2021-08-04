Bellwether Farms’ Blackberry Sheep Milk Yogurt Selected as Winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2021 Healthy Snack Awards

PETALUMA, Calif. — Bellwether Farms is honored to announce that its Blackberry Sheep Milk Yogurt has won a spot in the coveted Good Housekeeping 2021 Healthy Snack Awards under the Smooth & Creamy Hits category.

As with all of Bellwether Farm’s Sheep Milk Yogurts, the Blackberry Sheep Milk Yogurt is made with whole sheep milk, is probiotic, contains active/beneficial cultures, and is packed with A2 protein, making it better for people who don’t tolerate cow milk. The naturally homogenized sheep’s milk also has more calcium, protein, and better-for-you fats, resulting in a thicker consistency. Thanks to fruit selected from the Oregon Columbia River area, the Blackberry Yogurt has a touch of natural sweetness and serves as a healthy and delicious anytime snack.

“Our Sheep’s Milk Yogurt is unlike anything else in the dairy aisle today,” says Liam Callahan, owner of Bellwether Farms. “This recognition from Good Housekeeping adds another element of assurance for consumers that Bellwether Farms is dedicated to making products with the highest quality ingredients, nutritional value, and flavor.”

Bellwether Farms’ Blackberry Sheep Milk Yogurt is available at grocery stores nationwide for $2.99 per 6 oz. package. To learn more, please visit BellwetherFarms.com.

About Bellwether Farms

Founded in 1986 in Sonoma County, family-owned and operated Bellwether Farms lovingly crafts dairy products using whole, full-fat sheep’s milk and cow’s milk. With a fervent commitment to traditional, artisanal techniques, Bellwether Farms’ small-batch cheeses and yogurts are found in grocery stores nationwide and have won dozens of awards. One percent of Bellwether Farms’ sales go to organizations providing hunger relief or food-related education. Visit BellwetherFarms.com to learn more and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. #WholeIsBetter