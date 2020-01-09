Hälsa Foods Hires Rich Clark as Vice President of Sales

NEW YORK — Rich Clark, a sales and marketing veteran in the natural foods industry, has been named Vice President of Sales for Hälsa Foods, the maker of the first and only 100% clean and organic oat milk yogurt. Clark is well known in the natural foods space with many successful accomplishments spanning over three decades.

Clark was a key member of the executive team that grew Perfect Snacks, the maker of Perfect Bar, from a regional brand at $26M to a national brand doing in excess of $100M in revenue resulting in a successful acquisition by Mondelez International in July 2019. Clark was also instrumental as part of the executive team that took Udi’s Gluten Free from a fledging brand to $69M in net revenues resulting in a $125 million-dollar sale to Boulder Brands. His other successful associations include Hain-Celestial, Beyond Meat, and Mighty Leaf Tea.

“I’m excited to join Hälsa, a startup with superior products and an uncompromising mission. With its innovation of a 100% clean plant-based process and label, minimal ingredients, no added sugar, and all-organic ingredients Hälsa represents the future of plant-based. It’s easy to envision Hälsa becoming the leader in plant-based yogurts,” Clark commented.

“We are excited to have Rich, whose track-record of growing brands in the natural products space speaks for itself,” said Helena Lumme and Mika Manninen, President and CEO of Hälsa Foods. “Rich shares our vision, and his well-established connections and ability to penetrate multiple distribution channels will accelerate our growth and get Hälsa in the hands of millions of new consumers.”

Hälsa—Swedish for health—sets a new standard for the plant-based milk category by eliminating all food additives and chemicals from the manufacturing process and recipes: No enzymes are used to alter the grain and the all-organic products are free of gums, emulsifiers, phosphates and processed sugar that compromise gut health.

About Hälsa Foods

Hälsa Foods stands for healthier people and planet. The company was founded by Helena Lumme and Mika Manninen on their innovation of the new 100% clean plant-based platform. Hälsa Organic Oatgurts are sold at ShopRite, Fairway Market, Fresh Direct, all NYC airports, and at select New York metro area stores. Learn more at halsafoods.com, and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.