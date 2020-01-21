Harmless Harvest Debuts Organic Dairy-Free Coconut Yogurt Alternative Portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO — Harmless Harvest, the maker of organic coconut-based beverages, today announced its expansion into a full suite of nationally-available plant-based coconut yogurt alternative products. Utilizing its young Thai coconuts, Harmless Harvest’s offerings now include coconut water, snack drinks, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. The plant-based coconut yogurt alternative product portfolio includes four flavors of spoonable single-serving cups, three flavors of single-serving dairy-free drinkable yogurts and a multi-serve dairy-free drinkable yogurt.

“With this new product line, Harmless Harvest will use the entire coconut for both its water and yogurt alternative, further living its brand promise to always consider its impact from seed to shelf,” said Ben Mand, CEO, Harmless Harvest. “For more than a decade, Harmless Harvest has sourced coconuts from farms in Thailand. It’s a work in progress, but we’re consistently striving to do less harm and more good in everything we do.”

As the brand looked to expand into new categories, it challenged itself to make a product that would use the same coconuts as its iconic coconut water. The creamy texture of coconut meat is a perfect substitute for traditional dairy, and doesn’t use gums to thicken the texture, like many plant-based offerings.

“Harmless Harvest’s Dairy-Free Yogurt Alternative line brings delicious flavor to the dairy-free yogurt aisle,” said Heather Cutter, senior vice president of brand, innovation and marketing at Harmless Harvest. “We recognized an opportunity to give plant-based yogurts a makeover by re-imagining the taste, texture, and recipe development of a beloved household staple that can be loved by both dairy and non-dairy consumers. It’s an innovative addition to the plant-based yogurt category.”

Dairy-Free Coconut Yogurt Alternative Cups

Harmless Harvest Dairy-Free Coconut Yogurt Alternative cups are full of flavor and creamy coconut, without any artificial additives or gums. Every cup starts with organic, freshly scooped coconut meat (from the same young Thai coconuts used for its iconic coconut water). Each flavor uses a traditional yogurt process to include live and active cultures, blended together with a handful of ingredients, giving the yogurt alternative its yummy taste and rich, creamy texture. The cups come in four flavors: Plain, Strawberry, Vanilla and Blueberry.

Harmless Harvest Yogurt Alternative highlights:

Made with organic meat from young Thai coconuts

Dairy and soy free

Naturally cultured with seven live active yogurt strains

MCTs from coconuts

No gums or artificial additives

Harmless Harvest Organic Dairy-Free Coconut Yogurt Alternative can now be purchased at Foods Markets at a suggested retail price of $2.29 per cup.

Dairy-Free Yogurt Drinks

Harmless Harvest Dairy-Free Yogurt Drinks are an organic blend of Harmless Harvest coconut water, Thai coconut meat, and live probiotic cultures. A great snack, smoothie base or on-the-go breakfast, these Dairy-Free Yogurt drinks offer clean, plant-based nutrition for anyone looking to add more probiotic cultures to their diet. The 8 oz drinks were available in a few select regions last year, but now consumers can purchase them at an expanded selection of Whole Foods stores and natural grocers across the country.

Harmless Harvest Yogurt Drink highlights:

Over 10B CFUs (at manufacture)

Over 3g of MCTs for a ready source of energy

Good source of fiber

Dairy and soy free

No thickeners or stabilizers

The Dairy-Free Yogurt Drinks come in three 8 oz flavors: strawberry, mango and original unsweetened and the 24 oz is available in the original unsweetened flavor. The 8 oz drinks have a suggested retail price at $2.99 and the 24 oz at $6.99.

Harmless Harvest’s new line will debut at the Winter Fancy Foods Show from January 19-21, 2020 at Booth #5126 in San Francisco, California. To learn more about the Harmless Harvest Yogurt line, visit harmlessharvest.com/dairy-free-yogurt-alternative/ .

About Harmless Harvest

Harmless Harvest makes delicious organic coconut-based products including coconut water, coconut snack drinks and dairy-free coconut yogurt alternatives. The brand was the first to launch a nonthermally pasteurized coconut water in the US, as well as the first coconut water to be Fair for Life certified. Harmless Harvest is committed to rigorous and independent standards for fair trade and social progress within its supply chain. It operates on an ecosystem-based approach, considering its impact from seed to shelf. True to its name, Harmless Harvest is an ever-evolving brand with the ultimate goal of doing minimal harm while making remarkable products.