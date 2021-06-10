Hart Dairy Taps Dairy Industry Veterans Olga Longan and George Konovalov to Executive Team

WAYNESBORO, Ga.—Hart Dairy, the ethically driven, largest single-source producer of 365 day grass-fed and pasture-raised milk in North America, announces two new members of the Hart Dairy executive team with the addition of Olga Longan as the chief finance officer and George Konovalov as the vice president of sales. Longan and Konovalov bring a collective 65 years of dairy industry experience to the Hart Dairy team to cultivate the dairy’s continued growth through its humane treatment of animals, better nutrition and regenerative farming practices.

Longan has served as chief financial officer for nearly 20 years at various companies and has a track record in implementing dramatic improvements in efficiency, productivity and business processes. Konovalov has helped nurture and develop U.S. brands throughout his career and his expertise in sales and business strategy proved to be successful in his previous positions in various senior executive leadership roles.

“As Hart Dairy continues to grow and make waves in the U.S. dairy landscape, we are thrilled to attract the industry’s most seasoned talent and welcome both Olga and George to the Hart Dairy team,” said Tim Connell, chief executive officer for Hart Dairy. “With their vast knowledge and experience in the industry, Hart Dairy is well-positioned for extraordinary growth during the next calendar year. Now, with an exceptional lineup in our management team, I am truly excited about our future.”

Longan brings more than 30 years of finance experience to Hart Dairy with her highest proficiency being in financial strategy, planning and analysis. Most recently, Longan was senior vice president and chief financial officer of Foremost Farms, where she was responsible for all accounting, tax, financial planning and reporting, treasury and internal controls, and IT for a more than $1.7 billion dairy production cooperative with over 1,100 members. Longan is a graduate of Mercer University, Stetson School of Business and Economics with a Master of Business Administration degree in finance and accounting/tax. She also received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Florida Atlantic University.

“I’m excited to join this elite Hart Dairy team, which consists of top-notch talent from across the globe,” said Longan. “I’m looking forward to streamlining our accounting practices and methodologies to set up Hart Dairy for significant growth in the coming years. I’ve been fortunate to have been a part of many successful teams and, with newly aligned systems in place, Hart Dairy has all of the components of a world-class operation.”

Konovalov has more than 35 years of sales management experience within the natural, organic and specialty foods industry. During his 14-year tenure at Organic Valley and most recent role as vice president of retail grocery, Konovalov was responsible for the sales and marketing strategies of Organic Valley and Organic Prairie, along with Stonyfield fluid and private label products within all supermarket, natural, club and big box retailers, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, Publix, Albertsons/Safeway, Whole Foods and Sprouts. Through his increased roles, responsibilities and strategic sales management efforts, annual sales within his area of responsibility grew from $70 million to $639 million. Konovalov received his Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Western New England University.

“I’m ecstatic to be a part of the Hart Dairy team and I look forward to introducing our exciting new unique products onto store shelves across the country,” said Konovalov. “There’s an opportunity gap within the dairy milk category. Quite simply, we’re providing 365-day pasture raised and grass-fed milk to consumers at an affordable price. Consumers want to buy products from companies that are transparent about how they operate, and grocers want to make those products available to its shoppers. We are already receiving incredibly positive responses on our product qualities, strategies, promotional support and consumer awareness initiatives. I’m expecting this trend to continue and for Hart Dairy to experience tremendous growth in the upcoming quarters.”

This latest announcement is on the heels of Hart Dairy’s recent acceptance as a Pilot Participant in A Greener World’s (AGW) Certified Regenerative program. Hart Dairy was recently chosen as a member farm to pilot the new certification process to showcase its continued commitment to the environment and regenerative farming practices in day-to-day operations. Hart Dairy is proud to offer premium milk products that are better for you, the cows and the planet, while continuing the innovation of its forward-thinking and industry-leading animal welfare practices. For more information on Hart Dairy, its happy cows and milk products, visit www.hartdairy.com.

About Hart Dairy

Hart Dairy has redefined the grass-fed dairy standard through its production of premium 365-day pasture-raised and grass-fed milk products. Located in Waynesboro, Georgia, Hart Dairy sits on more than 4,000 acres of pristine farmland and is the largest single-source producer of 365-day pasture-raised and grass-fed milk in North America. The farm boasts happy cows that roam free, are never confined and are grass-fed 365 days a year in a Certified Humane®, non-GMO environment. Under the direction of Dr. Richard Watson, a pioneer in world-class grazing and pasture-based techniques, Hart Dairy passionately combines animal welfare and better-for-you dairy products with truly on-pasture, grass-fed cows. For more information, visit www.hartdairy.com.