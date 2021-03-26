Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch Donates Nearly 200,000 Eggs to Chicago Food Banks

SARANAC — Michigan’s largest producer of eggs is helping those in need in the Chicago area.

Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch in Saranac is donating nearly 200,000 eggs to Chicago food banks, according to a press release. Herbruck’s is donating 14,400 dozen eggs to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

“At Herbruck’s one of our core values is being a good neighbor, and we’re proud to donate our nutritious eggs to those in need, in our own community and beyond,” stated Greg Herbruck, president of Herbruck’s. “We have a longstanding history of demonstrating our commitment to the communities we serve with a culture of humble generosity.”

