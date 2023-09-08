Hiland Dairy, 2% White Milk, Produced in Norman, Oklahoma, Earns Top Honors at the 2023 World Dairy Product Awards

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES — Hiland Dairy’s Norman, Oklahoma, plant has earned the Grade A Grand Champion Award for its 2% white milk at the 2023 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. Hiland’s 2% white milk beat other flavorful dairy products like dips, sour cream, yogurt, and cottage cheese to win the Grade A Grand Champion.

The national competition, held over three days, received products from 43 states. Products in 96 classes included ice cream, gelato, cheese, yogurt, butter, sour cream, fluid milk, whipping cream, cottage cheese, dairy dips, whey, and dried milk. There is also a class for creative and innovative products that grows each year.

“We are incredibly proud that our 2% white milk, produced here in Norman, was named the Grade A Grand Champion at the 2023 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. This is a testament to our team and our commitment to taste, quality, and freshness, proving our milk is the best of the best,” said Ron Clark, General Manager of Hiland Dairy, Norman, Oklahoma.

The grand champions and the first, second, and third place winners for each class will receive their trophies, medals, and ribbons at an award reception and auction on October 3rd as part of the World Dairy Expo in Madison. The first-place winner’s products are auctioned off that day, with proceeds going to scholarship programs focused on dairy education. John Johnson, a culinary arts instructor at Madison College, is an integral part of the event; John and his students utilize the 2nd and 3rd-place winning products in each class to prepare an award-night reception buffet highlighting the products and the students’ culinary skills.

“We congratulate all the winners in this year’s competition and commend them on their excellence. All three grand champions brought incredible products to the competition; they have a lot to be proud of,” said Amy Winters, Wisconsin Dairy Products Association Executive Director.

Hiland Dairy’s Product Winners in the 2023 World Dairy Expo Championship

Grade A Grand Champion:

2% White Milk – Norman, Oklahoma

﻿1st Place:

2% White Milk – Norman, Oklahoma

1% Buttermilk – Springfield, Missouri

Whipping Cream – Wichita, Kansas

Mango Drinkable Yogurt – Chandler, Oklahoma

Lite Sour Cream – Omaha, Nebraska

2nd Place:

2% Low-fat Chocolate Milk – Kansas City, Missouri

Fat-Free Chocolate Milk – Kansas City, Missouri

Low-fat Buttermilk – Chandler, Oklahoma

Half and Half – Conroe, Texas

Pina Colada Drinkable Yogurt – Chandler, Oklahoma

French Onion Dip – Norman, Oklahoma

Southwest Dip – Norman, Oklahoma

Hispanic Crema Salvadorena – Norman, Oklahoma

Chocolate Ice Cream – Springfield, Missouri

Cold Brew Cookies Ice Cream – Springfield, Missouri

3rd Place:

2% White Milk – Dallas, Texas

Whipping Cream – Kansas City, Kansas

Salsa Dip – Omaha, Nebraska

Hispanic Crema Mexicana – Norman, Oklahoma

For a complete list of World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest winners, visit https://www.wdpa.net/wde-championship-dairy-product-contest

About Hiland Dairy Foods Company

Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy food company. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.

Hiland is a farmer-owned company with over 4,000 employees throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland’s farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.