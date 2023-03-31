Hiland Dairy Appoints New Leadership

SPRINGFIELD – Hiland Dairy, an award-winning processor and distributor of dairy foods and other beverages, has appointed Rick Beaman as the new president. He takes over for Gary Aggus, who led Hiland for the past two decades.

With proven leadership experience at several top private and public dairy companies, Beaman joined

Hiland Dairy in 2012 and was vice president before being named president. Upon graduation from Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina, he began his career with Borden Dairy in 1975. Beaman then joined Southern Foods as executive vice president before accepting the position of chief operating officer of the western region of Dean Foods. Before joining Hiland, he was president of LaLa USA in Dallas, Texas.

Beaman serves on the MilkPEP board and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. He had previous board positions with IDFA, Milk Industry Foundation, McDonald’s Dairy Council, American Red Cross, and various retail food organizations.

“Rick is a natural leader with proven ability to develop, teach and motivate teams to accomplish company goals,” said Matt McClelland, CEO of Prairie Farms Dairy. “We look forward to continued success for Hiland Dairy with Rick at the helm.”

Shawn Pinon was promoted to senior vice president and will succeed Rick Beaman. Pinon began his dairy career with Beatrice/Meadow Gold Dairy in 1980 in Greeley, Colorado. After positions in Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Utah, Pinon was promoted to regional vice president of Dean Foods before becoming group vice president in 2004. He joined Hiland Dairy in 2017 as general manager of the Nebraska operation. Pinon has led notable projects for Prairie Farms and Hiland, currently leading the integration of the recently acquired Borden Dairies in Texas into the Hiland organization.

Rick Beaman stated, “I am proud of Hiland’s heritage and successes. Shawn and I are committed to continuing that legacy by investing in our products, plants, and people. We are passionate about delivering high-quality, nutritious dairy products that our consumers love.”

About Hiland Dairy Foods Company

Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy food company. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.

A farmer-owned company, Hiland has almost 4,000 employees throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland’s farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media–center.