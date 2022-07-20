IDFA Announces Dairy Forum 2023 — INSPIRE

WASHINGTON—The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) is excited to announce that registration for Dairy Forum 2023 is open.

Dairy Forum is the premier annual event for dairy foods leaders to connect with peers, advance their knowledge and thinking, and get inspired. More than 1,000 dairy leaders convene each year at Dairy Forum to INSPIRE the industry for the year ahead. The event returns in 2023 to sunny Orlando, Florida.

“We are so pleased to once again invite leaders from across the dairy supply chain to join us this January at Dairy Forum 2023,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA. “This year’s Forum will convene the entire industry for four days of unity, collaboration, and inspiration as we chart the U.S. dairy industry’s path to becoming the world’s leading supplier of nutritious, affordable and sustainable dairy products. The dairy industry has seen unprecedented disruption in recent years. Dairy Forum will INSPIRE today’s top and emerging dairy leaders to meet the challenges of tomorrow and position our industry for continued success.

With innovative content and sessions focused on attracting a diverse and inclusive workforce, advancing growth and sales through technology and innovation, delivering unrivaled health and nutrition benefits to consumers, and leading the sustainability movement for food and beverage, Dairy Forum 2023 offers an unrivaled experience for leaders.

Dairy Forum includes main sessions, deep dive sessions, panel discussions, special presentations by conference partners, and numerous opportunities to connect with leaders in the dairy industry.

Dairy Forum 2023 will take place January 22-25, 2023, at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, in Orlando, Fla. The luxury resort is located on a lush, 500-acre property and is ideal for exploring the Orlando area — or for relaxing poolside in the Florida sunshine. The resort boasts an outdoor pool complex, including a lazy river, a challenging 18-hole golf course designed by PGA great Greg Norman, and enticing in-house dining options, from luxury Italian fare at Primo to a farm-to-table menu and craft beer at Whisper Creek Farm.

The IDFA Dairy Forum offers various levels of sponsorship opportunities. Sponsorship is one of the best ways for an organization to brand itself among the dairy industry’s top leaders and thinkers.

To register for Dairy Forum 2023 and to learn more about sponsorships, visit www.dairyforum.com.

# # #

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3.3 million jobs that generate $41.6 billion in direct wages and $753 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers. Together, they represent 90 percent of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world.