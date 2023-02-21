Kalona SuperNatural Dairy Farms are Now Land to Market Regenerative Verified

KALONA, Iowa— Iowa dairy company, Kalona SuperNatural, is announcing that 42 of its dairy farms are now Verified Regenerative by Land to Market. The farms, including over 4,000 acres, are located primarily in Iowa, provide organic milk for Kalona SuperNatural’s products.

Land to Market uses a scientific protocol, Ecological Outcome Verification™, created by the Savory Institute, that proves that farming practices are improving ecosystem health including topsoil, water, air, and biodiversity. The Land to Market™ Verified seal assures consumers that Kalona SuperNatural farmers’ regenerative methods are working.”

“Our customers love that our milk is pasteurized at the lowest temperature allowed by law and not homogenized,” says Marketing Director, Sam Ingersoll. “However, we have increasingly heard questions concerning what we were doing to go beyond organic practices to proactively restore the environment – including air, soil, plant, and water quality. Our organic regenerative farms are rebuilding farm topsoil, storing more water, and turning them into a diversity of nutrient-dense plants that our cows turn into delicious dairy.

“Many of our farms have used organic and regenerative farming methods for decades,” says Managing Partner, Joe Miller. “We’re not just looking to sell more products. We want consumers to learn how regenerative farming is good for cows, farms, their families, and our planet. By purchasing our products consumers can do something every day – even if small – to help create a better future for all of us.

Kalona SuperNatural’s organic dairy was founded in 2004 to sustain small Amish dairy farms in Eastern Iowa. The brand offers 17 minimally-processed, organic dairy products for purchase in over 3,000 natural food stores and independent co-ops nationwide. Milk is pasteurized at the lowest temperature allowed by law and non-homogenized so the cream rises naturally to the top. 9 of Kalona SuperNatural’s products use milk exclusively from Land to Market Verified regenerative, small family farms. Visit www.KalonaSuperNatural.com to learn more about our food, farms, and families.

A leader in the regenerative agriculture movement, Land to Market is the world’s first outcomes-based verified regenerative sourcing solution. The program’s Land to Market Verified seal has attracted some of the world’s leading consumer packaged goods companies, apparel brands and retailers. A program of the Savory Institute, Land to Market uses a science-based approach working directly with raw material producers to enhance transparency and traceability mechanisms across the entire value chain.

For More Information: https://kalonasupernatural.com/