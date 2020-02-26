Kalona SuperNatural Showcases its New, 100% Certified Grass-fed Cows’ Milk Kefir at 2020 Natural Products Expo West

Kalona, IA – Kalona SuperNatural, an award-winning certified organic dairy from Kalona, Iowa, is making its Expo West debut at the Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace in Anaheim, California. Kalona SuperNatural invites attendees to taste their organic, minimally-processed dairy products at Booth #F73, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm, just outside the Anaheim Marriott Hotel. Kalona SuperNatural will be sampling their new, award-winning 100% grass-fed whole milk kefir.



Kalona SuperNatural works with small Amish and Mennonite family farms to create delicious, certified organic cream-topped dairy products from pasture-grazed cows. They believe dairy is best in its most natural state, which is why Kalona SuperNatural products are non-homogenized and batch-pasteurized to preserve the fresh flavor.



Expo West Product Line-Up

Inside the Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace, enjoy samples of the following minimally-processed, premium batch-pasteurized products:

NEW: 100% Grass-fed Whole Milk Kefir – Our certified 100% grass-fed, organic kefir took first place in the Iowa Quality Dairy Products Contest at the 2019 Iowa State Fair. Cultured kefir provides several health benefits such as a reduction in inflammation, improved digestion of dairy and simple sugars, and promotes bone health.

Whole Chocolate Milk – Indulge in the rich flavors of our whole chocolate milk. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes, it’s a perfect treat that replenishes the body.

Whole Milk Cottage Cheese – A traditional cottage cheese made with a distinctively pure texture, full cheese flavor, and delicious cream top. Great as a snack, lunch or meal.

Kalona SuperNatural prides itself on its personal relationships with select midwestern Amish and Mennonite family farmers. Through these partnerships, Kalona SuperNatural creates, distributes, and supplies the highest quality, best-tasting dairy products nationwide.



“Unlike large-scale conventional and organic dairies, we know every farmer in our region. Our company supports their efforts to protect the land and create high-quality, grass-fed milk products for everyone to enjoy,” says Phil Forbes, Kalona SuperNatural Farm Liaison. “A majority of the family farms we work with are multi-generational and have been in the same family for the past 150 years. That says something.”



Kalona SuperNatural products are available at leading retailers in the western U.S., including Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers, Sprouts Farmers Market, Earth Fare, Fresh Thyme, Hy-Vee and other independent natural food stores, co-ops, and grocers. Visit kalonasupernatural.com/store-locator.



For wholesale and sales inquiries, please contact Sharon Lake, Supply Chain Manager, sharon.lake@opengatesgroup.com



About Kalona SuperNatural

Kalona SuperNatural is based in a thriving organic farming community in the heartland of America – Kalona, Iowa. They work with small, sustainable Amish and Mennonite family farms to produce delicious, minimally-processed organic dairy products from pasture-grazed cows. Kalona SuperNatural offers a full line of certified organic dairy products. Learn more at kalonasupernatural.com.