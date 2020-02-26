VT Lawmakers Presented With ‘Radical’ Plan to Take Over Milk Pricing

MONTPELIER, Vt. – A new report presented to Vt. lawmakers concludes the state should take control of milk markets to keep the dairy industry from collapse.

“We are way under water and it’s a very difficult problematic situation that we are in,” said Dan Smith, the former director of the Northeast Dairy Compact.

Smith and former Vt. Agriculture Secretary Roger Allbee addressed the House and Senate Agriculture Committees Thursday with what would be a major transformation in the economics of dairy industry — have the state take control of milk pricing.

