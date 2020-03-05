Kite Hill Launches Two New Innovative Plant-Based Platforms

HAYWARD, Calif. — Kite Hill, a leading San Francisco Bay Area plant-based food company proudly announces the launch of two new breakthrough innovations. The newest products from the Company includes: Kite Hill Blissful®, a thick, creamy and indulgent line of tasty coconut milk-based yogurts and Kite Hill Sour Cream Alternative, a rich and smooth plant-based sour cream made with a unique blend of creamy coconut and almond milk.

“Demand for variety, superior taste and simple ingredients in the non-dairy plant-based market continues to accelerate as consumers actively seek food options that they can feel great about,” said Shannon Toyos, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Kite Hill. “We are constantly looking for ways to surprise and delight our current and future consumers with tasty artisanal plant-based foods and the launch of our two new product platforms together represent the largest single slate of innovation in the company’s history,” added Toyos.

Blissful Coconut Milk Yogurts: Kite Hill’s first full line of coconut milk-based yogurt is a deliciously rich and creamy dairy-free yogurt made from simple ingredients like high quality coconut milk and real fruit with a distinctly artisanal touch. Consumers are looking for yogurts to deliver certain benefits and the Blissful yogurt line squarely delivers on a more indulgent need with rich creamy textures and decadent flavors. Delicious varieties include: Decadent Vanilla Bean, Strawberries and Crème, Blueberry Limoncello, Salted Caramel, Café Macchiato and Peaches and Crème.

Sour Cream alternative: Offers a rich and creamy taste and true-to-sour cream texture made of California almonds and responsibly sourced coconut milk. Kite Hill Sour Cream alternative is the perfect topping on a baked potato, burrito, dipping sauce or addition to your next cheesecake.

Both products maintain culinary inspiration and great taste for which Kite Hill is known. Products can be found nationwide at Whole Foods along with other specialty retailers.

For more information about Kite Hill, please visit www.kite-hill.com.

About Kite Hill

Kite Hill creates the most delicious dairy-free foods with taste at the forefront, using classic culinary traditions and simple artisan ingredients consumers crave. We are plant-based artisans crafting velvety nut milk yogurts, almond milk cream cheese, ricotta, pastas and dips perfected by Tal Ronnen, our visionary chef. To ensure a consistent and delicious product every time, Kite Hill uses only the highest quality ingredients and hand selected premium almonds from California’s San Joaquin Valley to create delicious homemade almond milk. The Kite Hill line is sold through Whole Foods Markets, and leading natural and specialty retailers nationwide including Sprouts, Publix, Target and Safeway/Albertsons. For more information on Kite Hill, please visit: www.kite-hill.com