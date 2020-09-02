Lakeview Farms, LLC, Introduces New Mix-in Desserts to The Cheesecake Factory at Home Product Line

Delphos, Ohio – Lakeview Farms, LLC, a leading manufacturer and marketer of refrigerated desserts, dips, and specialty products, announced today the introduction of a new line of Mix-In Desserts to The Cheesecake Factory At HomeTM brand of refrigerated desserts.

“Following the success of last year’s launch of The Cheesecake FactoryAt HomeDecadent Dessert products, we are excited to offer new premium, ready-to-eat dessert options to consumers nationwide,” said Greg Klein, CMO at Lakeview Farms, LLC.

Featuring generous portion sizes that The Cheesecake Factory® is famous for, the new Mix-In Dessert line includes three classic, decadent flavor combinations:

Cafe Mocha – Espresso infused pudding with a mix-in of dark chocolate cookie crunch

Crème Brûlèe – Crème Brûlèe inspired pudding with a caramel crunch mix-in

Red Velvet – Red velvet inspired pudding with a mix-in of cream cheese frosting chips

Products will be packaged in iconic The Cheesecake Factory At Home brand packaging and be available in single serve packages for easy consumer selection and trial. The Cheesecake Factory At Home Mix-In Dessert line will be available in the refrigerated dessert section of grocery stores in September 2020.

About Lakeview Farms, LLC

Lakeview Farms, LLC, is a leading manufacturer of refrigerated desserts, dips, salsa, hummus and specialty products, marketing products under several brands including Senor Rico®, Rojo’s®, Tribe®, Salads of the Sea®, The Cheesecake Factory At Home® and Fresh Creations®. Learn more about Lakeview Farms, LLC, by visiting www.lakeviewfarms.com or calling (800) 755-9925.

