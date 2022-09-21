LALA U.S. Wins High Honors at 2022 World Dairy Expo

DALLAS–Nine new and traditional dairy products from LALA U.S. were honored as among the best in North America during the 2022 World Dairy Expo (WDE) Championship Dairy Product Contest.

LALA® Strawberry Lowfat Blended Yogurt and LALA® Postres Auténticos Fresas con Crema Dessert Yogurt Smoothie eachwon first place in their respective category. LALA® added the new dessert yogurt earlier this year to its highly respected line of yogurt products. Seven additional LALA U.S. products also scored highly, as follows:

Yogurt:

LALA® Strawberry Lowfat Blended Yogurt (1st Place – Strawberry Blended Yogurt)

LALA® Postres Auténticos Fresas con Crema Dessert Yogurt Smoothie (1st Place Open Class for Creative & Innovative Products)

LALA® Mango Lowfat Blended Yogurt (2nd Place – Open Class Blended Yogurt)

LALA® Guava Yogurt Smoothie with Probiotics (2nd Place – Tropical Flavored Drinkable Yogurt)

LALA® Mango Carrot Licuado (2nd Place – Open Class for Creative & Innovative Products)

LALA® Mango Yogurt Smoothie with Probiotics (3rd Place -Tropical Flavored Drinkable Yogurt)

Cheese:

LALA® Queso Fresco (2nd Place – Latin American Cheese)

LALA® Queso Panela (3rd Place – Latin American Cheese)

Milk:

Promised Land® Very Berry Strawberry Whole Milk (3rd Place Strawberry Milk)

“We are proud our yogurt, milk, and cheese products, including several of our new products, were highly honored during this competition among the top dairy processors in North America,” said Matt Okeson, Head of Marketing and R&D. “LALA U.S. is committed to providing authentic, nourishing, and high-quality products across all brands in our portfolio.”

The 2022 contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Assn. (WDPA) in August, received a record number 1,560 entries for cheese, butter, fluid milk, yogurt, cottage cheese, ice cream, sour cream, sherbet, cultured milk, sour cream dips, whipping cream, whey, and creative/innovative products from dairy processors throughout North America. Judging was held on August 23-25 at MATC Culinary Arts School in Madison, WI.

On October 4, the contest’s auction will be held at World Dairy Expo in Madison, where all category 1st place winners will be auctioned. A portion of the proceeds from the contest auction will fund scholarships awarded annually to deserving students pursuing careers in the dairy industry.

About LALA, U.S. INC.

Based in Dallas, LALA U.S., Inc. produces and distributes a wide variety of dairy-based products throughout the United States. Nationally distributed products include LALA®-branded yogurt smoothies, yogurts, crema Mexicana, and milk. Milk and other dairy-based products are also sold under well-known brands, including Promised Land®, Frusion®, and Skim Plus®. LALA U.S., Inc. is a subsidiary of Grupo LALA, a leading international foods company, with significant operations in Mexico, Brazil, United States, and Central America.